Avengers Endgame: Where is Thanos?

The Avengers: Endgame trailer was our first real glimpse at the fourth Avengers movie that will wrap up the Thanos storyline that began in 2008 with Iron Man. The clip was commensurately bleak after the finger-snap that killed (or maybe not?) half of all the universe’s life.

If you somehow do not know, Thanos was successful in acquiring all the Infinity Stones and used them on his Infinity Gauntlet to do what he always wanted — a Malthusian aim to ensure the survival of universe and remove the little problem of overpopulation.

As far as trailers go, it was pretty short but it was still packed with hints and clues. After Tony Stark (and maybe Nebula) drifting aimlessly somewhere in outer space after the snap, we saw Thanos walking in a garden with quite alien looking plants. He still has the damaged Infinity Gauntlet on his left hand as he caresses his crop.

What does it mean? Where is he? More intriguingly there was a brief shot of Thanos using his armour as a scarecrow. At the end of Infinity War, a contented and smiling Thanos could be seen looking at the sunrise. He is retired after committing probably the biggest genocide in cinema. By the time of Endgame, he seems to be completely settled as a farmer.

But what is that place?

In the Infinity Gauntlet storyline, from which quite a bit of Infinity War’s story came, after the whole shebang, Thanos goes on to live an introspective and quiet life at an unnamed planet (one which is presumably not a ruin like his own Titan). It is Adam Warlock, a fantastic character that we should see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon enough, who finds him by going in 60 years in future.

We can assume in Avengers: Endgame too, Thanos has escaped to an unknown planet where he would not be found easily. The revenge (they are the Avengers, after all) that the superheroes want may not come so easy.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.