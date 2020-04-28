Avengers Endgame watch party: Biggest revelations from the directors

Captain America picking up Thor’s Mjolnir has become one of the biggest fan-favourite scenes in MCU. Captain America picking up Thor’s Mjolnir has become one of the biggest fan-favourite scenes in MCU.

To mark one year of Avengers: Endgame’s release, its directors Joe and Anthony Russo participated in a quarantine watch party hosted by Comicbook.com. The Russo brothers revisited the film by answering fan questions and also sharing exciting trivia about the superhero saga.

Avengers: Endgame released last year on April 26, bringing curtains down to the events of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga that lasted for 10 years. The 22nd film in the MCU timeline was a direct sequel of Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Here are a few revelations made by directors Joe and Anthony Russo about Avengers: Endgame:

Brie Larson’s first day as Captain Marvel

The Russo Brothers shared a BTS clip where Brie Larson is greeting Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. This was her first day as Captain Marvel in MCU and the scene in question is the spaceship one where the surviving Avengers plan to kill Thanos in the very beginning of the film.

This was @brielarson’s first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here’s a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ewMLDqgVGk — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Ronin’s Tokyo is actually downtown Atlanta

Natasha finds Hawkeye, aka assassin Ronin, in the lanes of Tokyo. The place was actually in downtown Atlanta that was transformed into Tokyo. The directors even shared a BTS still from the sets.

Our insanely talented crew transformed a street in Downtown ATL into Tokyo for this Oner…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/RoCOoBtEgX — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Thor is drinking local Georgian beer called Tropicalia

The directors shared that the crew was obsessed with a local Georgian beer called Tropicalia from a brewery called Creature Beer, so much so that they had to use it in real in Thor’s drinking shots at Asgardian refugees’ new home in Norway, New Asgard. Yes, that was Chris Hemsworth’s choice of drink, there.

The recreated elevator scene in NYC was shot in three hours

While the original scene that first occurs in Captain America: Winter Soldier took the cast and crew four days to film, the Russo brothers recreated the scene in Endgame in just three hours.

Cap vs Cap reality

One of the most memorable scenes of Endgame is Captain America’s fight with himself in 2012 New York. It was actually shot with stunt director Sam Hargrave fighting his own brother Daniel. The animation team later superimposed Chris Evans’s face in the scene.

One of the most impressive scenes in Avengers: Endgame was the Captain America vs Captain America hand-to-hand combat. One of the most impressive scenes in Avengers: Endgame was the Captain America vs Captain America hand-to-hand combat.

Josh Brolin played Thanos as an experimental theater exercise

The Russos never expected Brolin to play the biggest villain, and shoot in a motion capture suit. But he did, and rather loved the part.

Karen Gillan hung 6 feet in the air in one of her most difficult scenes

The sequence where the present Nebula is under the custody of Thanos after her cybernetic implants link with the ones from her past on Morag, was a very difficult scene to shoot for actor Karen Gillan. That’s because she had to lay on a platform that was hanging 6 feet in the air, holding her head tilted up for hours.

Karen Gillan in a still from Avengers: Endgame where her Nebula is being tortured by Thanos. Karen Gillan in a still from Avengers: Endgame where her Nebula is being tortured by Thanos.

Plan to sacrifice Captain America for Soul Stone

The directors revealed that early in the story development, they even considered making Cap the Soul Stone. But the idea did not stand. If it happened, it would’ve been interesting to see Steve Rogers meeting Red Skull again on Vormir.

Portals cue was the last piece delivered for the film

The Portals cue was the last piece of music which composer Alan Silvestri delivered for the film. When it was put on edit with the visuals, it “teared up” the entire team.

Tony Stark’s lake house and Wakanda Battle were on same property

The directors revealed that the distance between the two locations – Tony Stark’s lake house (Endgame) and Wakanda Battle (Infinity War) were just a few hundred yards away.

A still of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man outside his lake house in Avengers: Endgame. A still of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man outside his lake house in Avengers: Endgame.

The day Russos revealed to Chris Evans that he was going to wield the Mjolnir

The director duo shared though Evans knew that he’ll pick up the hammer much early, he was still “psyched” about it. The day they shot it was pretty exciting on the set too since most of the film’s crew comprised of hardcore comic book lovers.

Last day of Iron Man and Captain America

Russos shared BTS clips from the last day of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively.

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Here’s how the audience erupted during the Avengers Assemble scene

The directors shared a clip Joe Russo shot on his phone at the Regency Village Theater, Los Angeles on the opening night. One can hear the audience erupt in applause when all the superheroes reunite after Cap announces “Avengers Assemble”. They called it the “most thrilling and rewarding moment in our careers”

Sharing #Endgame for the first time last year, with each and every one of you, was the most thrilling and rewarding moment in our careers. THANK YOU. We eagerly await the day that we can all be back together in a theater, sharing these experiences once again…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/c9tu7NzEaH — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Added trivia about two interesting scenes

The directors shared that Mark Ruffalo was standing on a box while filming the finger snap to bring back half the universe. They also revealed that one of the most touching scenes to shoot for them was Captain America in Peggy’s office when he time-travels to 1970.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd