Vision is alive and will defeat Thanos in Avengers Endgame. Here’s how

Vision, played by actor Paul Bettany, might be alive and have a pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame. Infact, he will be instrumental in defeating Thanos in the final battle. But how can that happen, considering Vision was left all cold and grey when Thanos ripped him off the Mind Stone in last year’s blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War?

Going by a new fan theory doing the rounds, there is a catch! Vision is an android which was created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner during Avengers: Age of Ultron. He was brought to life by the Mind Stone stuck on his forehead. In one of the most emotional scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Scarlet Witch aka Wanda destroying the Mind Stone that ensured Vision broke into pieces. Soon, Thanos brought him back to life only to rip the stone out of him again, leaving him motionless and grey.

Now, as per a Reddit user, it has something to do with how the two deaths of Vision were played out in the climax. While Wanda uses her power to shatter the Mind Stone resulting in Vision’s body to explode, Thanos uses the Time Stone to turn back the time and then pulls out the Mind Stone from Vision’s forehead.

The theory explains that Vision had somehow transferred his mind into the Mind Stone when Thanos arrived. So in a way, he is not dead, but rather secretly influencing Thanos from inside the stone. This also means that the Marvel characters who turned to dust following the infamous snap were not actually destroyed as Vision might have altered Thanos’ intentions.

If the theory turns out to be true, then Vision’s consciousness will give the MCU superheroes an upper hand and he might be the actual reason behind the Mad Titan’s defeat in Avengers: Endgame. This is also similar to how Thanos’ mind was manipulated by Adam Warlock in the original Infinity Gauntlet comics.

Avengers: Infinity War ended with major superheroes – Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Star Lord, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch and several others disintegrating.

The trailer of the second film, Avengers: Endgame released last month. The Russo brothers directorial will arrive in April this year and will bring back the superheroes who survived the snap – Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor and Hulk. Hawkeye and Ant-Man will also join the ensemble this time.