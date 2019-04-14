Avengers Endgame represents the time in our lives where we’ve been the closest: Robert Downey Jr

The shooting for the last two films in the blockbuster Avengers franchise- Infinity War and the upcoming Endgame- took place simultaneously, allowing all the cast members to be united and bond better than ever before, said Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr during a recent promotional event in South Korea.

The Iron Man interacted with the Avengers fans in India via a video conference and answered their questions about his character and the franchise, and also shared his thoughts on filming the Endgame, which arrives in theatres on April 26.

When he was asked to narrate some stories from the Endgame wrap up party, Downey Jr first joked, “Right, well I have no memory of it so must have been pretty good,” before adding on a serious note, “I got to tell you honestly, we made both Infinity War and Endgame, we basically shot them back to back and it was the most time that the Avengers and Guardians and everyone was spending together. Endgame really represents the culmination of probably the time in our lives that we have been the closest.”

The actor was also asked which Iron Man costume he loved the most and he yet again answered with his typical quirk. “The one you haven’t seen yet. You know I love and I’m particular to Mark 1 and Mark 42.” Seemingly overwhelmed with the love from Indian fans, Downey Jr said it’s sad he had never been to India. “You guys are just amazing fans. I can’t wait. I cannot believe I haven’t been to India. I’m coming there so damn soon,” he said.

When fans suggested he should pick India as the destination for Tony Stark’s wedding (his character in Avengers), he quipped, “Wow, right. I got to probably check it out first, I have got to come down there and do some scouting. You mean I should renew my vows to my Mrs or something like that.”

The 54-year-old actor closed the conference with a joke that Indian engineers can apply for an internship at Stark Industries. “Well, this was not a fan event.. It was a recruiting event for Stark Industries. You guys will be receiving a high-security clearance positions,” said the actor.