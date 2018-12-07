Avengers Endgame trailer: Five key takeaways

Marvel has finally released the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame. The superheroes are dealing with the aftermath of Thanos’ finger-snap which annihilated half the universe’s lifeforms.

Many superheroes like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, almost the entire Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther were also obliterated.

The trailer has not said much, but it has revealed the point at which Endgame will begin — almost immediately.

Previously it was rumoured that the movie will jump FIVE years in future but now it appears that is not the case.

Here are our five key takeaways from the clip.

Tony Stark’s situation: I do not think Tony is in any real danger (somebody will rescue him — probably Captain Marvel?), except for the fact that he seems to have accepted his fate. We know Tony to be the smartest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one who can get out from pretty much any predicament.

He built his first Iron Man suit from scrap metal, remember? But this time, he seems to have a defeatist attitude. Perhaps there really is no way out this time, or perhaps Peter Parker’s death took its toll on him.

He has no food and water. Oxygen, too, will run out soon. Now, all he wants is to transmit the last message to Pepper Potts

Thanos is content with his new life: Unaware that the remaining superheroes are craving for revenge against him, Thanos is busy farming at an unknown planet somewhere in the universe. He keeps his golden armour (since he thinks there is no use of it) like a scarecrow on his farm.

We see the damaged Infinity Gauntlet in his hand — does he think he still needs it? Does he know the Avengers are coming for him? Are they coming for him? Will they be able to find him?

Avengers HQ: Remaining Avengers, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) and Thor can be seen discussing what happened. They cook up a plan as well, but we are not shown even a hint of it. This is gonna work, Steve,” says Black Widow. “I know it is,” Steve replies, “‘Cause I don’t know what I am gonna do if it doesn’t.”

Hawkeye or Ronin: Clint Barton, as expected, has assumed a new persona. We do not know if he will call it Ronin, but that was what he called it in comics. Barton may have lost his family or one or more family members in the finger snap, which caused him to adopt a new identity. He still has a love for premodern combat weapons, and wields a short sword apart from the bow and arrow.

Scott Lang: The diminutive superhero Ant-Man is alive, after all. Oh, we did know he was alive, but the last time we saw him was in the quantum realm, without any means of escape. So he might as well be dead.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Pyms — Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Hope van Dyne — perished in Thanos’ purge just as Scott entered the realm. We were told that the button on his suit that helped Scott get out of that place in Ant-Man is not working. So how the heck did he come out?

Avengers: Endgame is out on April 26, 2019 in India.