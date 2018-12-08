Avengers Endgame trailer: Superheroes prepare for the final battle against Thanos

Marvel Studios has finally released the first look at perhaps the most awaited movie ever, Avengers 4. The movie, which will cap off the Thanos arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is titled Avengers: Endgame. This is despite the Russos saying the movie’s title was not mentioned in the predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. The word ‘Endgame’ was uttered by Doctor Strange in one scene.

The trailer begins with Tony Stark in a spacecraft drifting somewhere in space, waiting to die. The clip opens with the visual of his battered helmet. “Part of the journey is the end,” Tony tells the helmet, hoping to get the message delivered to Pepper Potts. “Food and water ran out four days ago. Oxygen will run out tomorrow morning. And that’d be it,” he adds.

Watch the trailer of Avengers Endgame here:

If you remember, the last time we saw Tony was on Thanos’ planet Titan. Almost everybody else around him disappeared in a haze of ash, including his ward, Peter Parker. It is clear that Peter’s death hit him hard.

The Marvel Studios logo appears, and is scattered like ashes in the wind — denoting the annihilation of half the universe’s life. There is a shot of Thanos’ armour kept like a scarecrow, probably at the planet where the Mad Titan has established his new practice — farming. Another shot shows Thanos walking around his farm with the destroyed infinity gauntlet in his hand.

At the Avengers HQ, we see Steve Rogers, Black Widow and Bruce Banner. “Thanos did exactly what he said he was gonna do. He wiped out 50% of all living creatures.” Steve adds, “We lost all of us. We lost friends. We lost family. We lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives.”

Hawkeye or Clint Barton appears in the new persona of Ronin. “This is gonna work, Steve,” says Black Widow. “I know it is,” Steve replies, “‘Cause I don’t know what I am gonna do if it doesn’t.”

Avengers: Endgame will see the rest of the Avengers teaming up against Thanos and find ways to bring back their ‘dead’ comrades. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, whose movie will hit theaters a couple of months before Avengers 4, joins the fight against the Mad Titan. Asgardians like Valkyrie and characters like Korg who did not appear in Infinity War are also set to make an appearance.

The superheroes are still dealing with the after-effects of Thanos’ purge. Avengers: Endgame follows up from the events in Avengers: Infinity War, which released last year. Infinity War ended with Thanos succeeding in his quest to acquire all the six Infinity Stones and ending half the life in the universe by snapping his gauntleted fingers.

The vanished half of the universe also included superheroes like Doctor Strange, Black Panther, nearly the entire Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man. It is not clear yet whether the ‘dead’ superheroes (and the rest of the ‘dead’ beings of the universe) are really gone or were transferred to another reality like the realm inside the Soul Stone.

Either way, nearly everybody who died in Infinity War is expected to be resurrected. This might not include Loki and Gamora who died before the finger-snap. Loki was strangled to death by Thanos in the first sequence of the film and Gamora was dropped off a cliff by Thanos himself to acquire the Soul Stone.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in India on April 26, 2019.