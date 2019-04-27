Avengers Endgame: They did start the fire

In the run up to the release of Avengers: Endgame, every possible late night/day time/prime time talk show had done their bit to promote the film, which many have dubbed as the final crescendo-esque offering of the Avengers franchise (it’s true). From cast interviews to cameo appearances, we have had everything. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the franchise, even made a whole fake movie, starring himself and Paul Rudd, to talk about as during promotions they couldn’t talk about what they did in Endgame. The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon made the Avengers cast sing a reworked version of Billy Joel’s “We didn’t start the fire” – and voila in two-minutes flat they had surmised the entire cast and plot of the Avengers down to a hummable ditty. True, that it will take me weeks to memorise the new Avengers lyrics – as I did with the original – but as a #marvelfangirl, who’s complaining?

So, there is this boy I am texting with. He is nice, intelligent, funny, the works. I sent him the Avengers: Endgame version of “We didn’t start the fire”, thinking that if he wasn’t a #marvelfan, at least the crossover of a Billy Joel classic would make him chuckle. Excerpts from the conversation after the above-mentioned song was dispatched to his inbox:

Me: In case you are clued into the MCU, and are waiting for Avengers Endgame. (Read: Hoping to god you are, and would sit and watch all the 21 films with me before watching the first day, first show of Endgame with me. Fingers Crossed).

Him: What is Avengers? Some Film? Or Series?

After reading this text, I sent him a minute-long voice note in a shrill, supremely excited voice as obviously this news was too big to be handled over text. The voice note expanded on the MCU and it’s evolution over a decade, and 22 films. Thor, Hulk, Iron Man and Black Panther were all mentioned and attributed their place of pride. Also, as the generous person that I am, I told him that he should not worry as I would be his mentor and guide and welcome the uninitiated into the Marvel family.

Him: As you know by now, this is not my world. I only watched Game of Thrones’ first season last week. Thanks so much, but it already seems too taxing.

Me: Fine. (Subtext: Too taxing! Really? You are taxing. And really comparison with Game of Thrones, that’s not even a worthy comparison. Amateur. Major eyeroll emoji insert. And this might be a deal breaker. Tumse naa ho payega).

After five unanswered texts and one nervous voice note later — which I heard and not replied to, he had offered to go watch Endgame with me, and also watch the 21 films that comprise the MCU. He is on the road to redemption. Somewhat. Maybe.

As the above conversation shows, we Marvel fans don’t kid around when we say that we are fans. We are legit obsessed and we live the story. So, I did watch Avengers: Endgame first day and alone at a multiplex in Noida. At 10 am, with about 500 other movie-goers, most of whom were mostly pre-pubescent boys and young men, and some token girlfriends, I stood waiting, to be ushered into the theater. As an avid movie buff, I have seen many films first day, first show. But this felt different. There was a sense of nervous anticipation, combined with a pall of hushed reverence. Patiently lines were maintained and the cheap, single-use 3D glasses were taken, without elbow nudges or shoulder shoving. As PVR had added extra seats, the numbering was off. Rows had to readjusted, and chairs were reallocated. The Delhi audience, which is otherwise quite impatient, unruly, and quite happy to call anyone and everyone out on anything, bore all this patiently. The message this time was bigger than the medium. Marshall Mcluhan would be better. But given that the majority of the audience was ‘later millennials’, the moment the red, black and grey Marvel Studios logo came up on the screen, so did the phone cameras. I also saw one selfie taker, – but that’s what – just one.

The moment the film started, and as Hawkeye’s ankle monitor came into focus, the silence that enveloped the hall was akin to that off a church in full flow of Sunday Mass. I see many films alone – call it an occupational hazard, or just plain necessity and sometimes choice – and yes there are some odd times when I wish that I had brought someone along, especially in horror or thriller films. But what I experienced while watching Avengers: Endgame was something even better than watching it with a friend or well-wisher. Every bit of activity or action that unfolded on the screen, elicited an almost instantaneous, collective response from the audience. The gasps were loudly audible, the shrieks of celebration were universal and so were the utterings of ‘oh yeah!’ and the accompanying rounds of applause. The fandom is absolute and I wasn’t the only one who muttered with dawning recognition ‘Joe Russo’ when the Avengers director made a blink-and-you-miss appearance in the film. Having never seen an international football match live, I think this is maybe what avid football fans and spectators in Europe or Latin America must feel, especially when their team wins.

We all sat together through the laughter and tears, and the loudest laugh was reserved for Rocket, the Racoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper, as he snappily comments on Thor (Chris Hemsworth), “You look like melted ice-cream”. Thor did look like melted ice cream, but like delicious whole bean vanilla ice-cream. But nonetheless, melted or not, he is still worthy.

20 minutes into the second half of the film, one of the maintenance staff of the theater entered through the exit door, and he left it a tad open, letting in a brief wisp of light enter the dark sanctum. The angry cry of outrage by the packed hall – even though in hushed tones – was enough to startle him and make him drop his phone and scamper out. This was too special an experience to be ruined by a stray ray of light.

There were many stifled no’s and hushed ‘damns’ as the going got a lot tougher in the film. I could swear that the gentleman sitting next to me too sniffled a few tears. I let mine wash down my face. I think this is proof that we all have hearts, just like Tony Stark. My heart soared with the film, and as I am writing this – while listening to the playlist ‘ Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘ on Spotify, I look back in celebration, as Tony Stark had instructed.