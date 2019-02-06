Avengers Endgame directors: We have had great responses from our test audiences

The release of Avengers: Endgame is just a few months away, and the test screenings for the film have already started.

Co-director Joe Russo spoke to Collider and confirmed that the film’s current run time is “three hours.” The run-time for Avengers Infinity War was two hours and forty minutes making it the longest MCU film yet, but it looks like with the upcoming film, we will have a new record.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo told Collider, “I think the studio is down with what the best story is. Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences and we’re feeling very good about where it is. We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it.”

They further added, “Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it. Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate.”

Even with a three-hour run-time, not a single person got up during the first three test screenings. Anthony Russo said, “We have screened the movie four times for audiences now. For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom.”

Avengers Endgame has a big ensemble cast comprising all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even though we saw many of them perish in Avengers Infinity War, it is being speculated that most of them might come back to defeat Thanos.

Avengers Endgame releases on April 26.