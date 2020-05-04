Avengers Endgame stars had a surprising reunion at 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans appeared during 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans appeared during 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards.

The actors from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame had a surprising virtual reunion at the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards. The stars who played the old guard — Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans — made a previously unannounced appearance during the virtual award show.

Johansson started by saying, “This is such a thrill. We are so excited and so happy the Kids’ Choice Awards are happening.”

The reunion comes days after Avengers: Endgame directors, writers, cast and crew celebrated the one year anniversary of the film. The most successful film in world history, box office collection wise, Endgame toppled James Cameron’s Avatar to take the top spot.

did you catch this Avengers: Endgame reunion during #KCA2020? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fUFpiI6BWL — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

It brought together more than two dozen superheroes to take on the supervillain Thanos. It also wrapped up the 22 film arc within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame, not surprisingly, clinched the award for favourite movie at 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd