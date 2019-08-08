Avengers Endgame: Six new revelations by Russo Brothers

It has been months since Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big finale Avengers: Endgame hit the big screen, but the buzz around the movie refuses to die down. Post the film’s digital release, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo answered a few burning fan questions during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

Here are the six major reveals by the filmmakers.

On the sequence of time portals

“We spent a lot of time in the edit room playing around with the sequencing of the portals. We probably didn’t lock that section of the movie until about a month before the film was in theaters. We always wanted Sam to be the first one to communicate with Cap via his comm, and Sam was last in Wakanda, so logically the first portal that would open would be the Wakanda portal. And the first person that would logically walk through a portal from Wakanda would be the King himself, bringing his army once again to the defense of Cap and the world,” Joe Russo said.

On Captain America wielding Mjolnir

“Our interpretation of the famous scene in Avengers: Ultron was that when Cap realized he could pick up Mjolnir he quickly chose not to, because he didn’t want to embarrass Thor,” Anthony Russo said.

On Tony Stark’s death

Confessing that the day they had to shoot Robert Downey Jr’s character Iron Man’s death was perhaps the toughest day on the film sets, Joe Russo said, “I think Tony’s arc is incredibly tragic and unquantifiably heroic. As a father myself, contemplating the notion of being presented with the choice of saving the universe at the cost of losing your life, and knowing that your child would lose their father, and that your wife would lose a husband, is painfully difficult to comprehend. It’s a choice that only the greatest amongst us could make.”

On Vormir and the Soul Stone

“For the centrepiece of Vormir where you retrieve the stone, we referenced ruins that were used for human sacrifice as an inspiration,” Anthony Russo said.

“The choice to keep the soul stone out of the storytelling wasn’t entirely ours. But, we were thrilled that the stone had remained a mystery in the MCU and that we were able to use it for such a surprising purpose,” he added.

Easter eggs in Endgame

During the session, the directors said that there are still more easter eggs to be discovered in the finale.

A superhero movie they wish to direct

“We’ve always loved us some Wolverine,” Anthony Russo said.

Avengers: Endgame, which recently became the highest-grossing movie ever, had released on April 26.