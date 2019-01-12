Avengers Endgame: Samuel L Jackson reveals how the dead superheroes will come back

Avengers: Infinity War ended with a lot of our favourite superheroes dying after Thanos’ snap. Fans are expecting them to make a comeback in Avengers: Endgame and speculations about how that will happen have been all over the internet. To add fuel to fire, Samuel L Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, recently hinted that all the dead superheroes might make a comeback through time travel and all thanks to Captain Marvel.

As quoted by Mashable, the Hollywood star revealed that Captain Marvel can move through time. Yes, you read that right. Carol Danvers can time travel.

“I mean, [the Avengers are] up against some really, really tough odds right now, we saw throughout Infinity War. So now we know we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos, and at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel,” Jackson said.

This, of course, means that we will get to see a number of our dead superheroes back in form. The ones who were martyred in Avengers: Infinity War while protecting everyone. All Captain Marvel has to do in Endgame is to travel back in time and save everyone’s precious neck. This is just a theory right now, but it does sound like a plan, doesn’t it?

For now, we know that Spider-Man and Nick Fury are going to get resurrected for sure. After all, they will be featuring in MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While Captain Marvel will hit cinema halls on March 8, Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26.