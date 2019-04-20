Robert Downey Jr on Avengers Endgame: Last 8 minutes of the movie are the best of the entire MCU

The release date of Avengers: Endgame is just around the corner and the excitement is running high among Marvel fans for MCU’s concluding chapter.

Advertising

Recently, in an interview with The Up Coming, Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr revealed that Endgame’s last eight minutes might be the most thrilling moments captured on film, as far as the MCU movies are concerned.

“The last eight minutes of that movie are maybe the best eight minutes of the entire history of the whole run of them in a way because everyone’s involved. So I was delighted,” the actor said.

The actor’s statement does make one wonder what he means when he says that during the concluding minutes everyone was involved. That all the fallen Avengers were back together to take down Thanos? Maybe, maybe not. One can never really be sure about the star’s statement until the movie actually comes out.

Advertising

Downey also spoke about the gruelling experience it had been working all these years as everyone’s beloved superhero and praised the Russo Brothers for showing great determination and skill in completing the third phase of MCU in such an epic fashion.

“Joe and Anthony Russo are about the only two folks that I could imagine, forget just having the respect of the cast and crew when we were done, but not being either incarcerated or embalmed or in some other way, permanently damaged,” Downey said.

Avengers Endgame features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johannson, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, among others in significant roles.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.