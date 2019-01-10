Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr confirms Tony Stark’s survival in the upcoming film

The trailer of Avengers Endgame showed Tony Stark stuck in space with only a few hours until he runs out of oxygen. This left fans wondering if he will make it back to Earth. Now, Robert Downey Jr has himself confirmed that he will indeed be back.

In a video on Audi USA’s channel on YouTube, Robert Downey Jr is seen talking about the new Audi e-tron GT concept car. The video begins with him driving an Audi R8 which was used in the first Iron Man movie almost 10 years ago. He is then talking to the Audi Head of Design, Marc Lichte and Robert confesses that he has driven the new concept car in Avengers Endgame.

In the video at 3:40 mark, RDJ says that he has driven the car as Tony Stark in Avengers 4.

The description of the video on YouTube says, “Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte and Robert Downey Jr. discuss the design elements of the Audi e-tron GT concept, which will make its film debut in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, set to be released in theaters April 26, 2019.”

This video was released on the same day as the trailer of Avengers Endgame.

Earlier, we had gotten a hint that Tony might get saved in the IMAX trailer of Avengers Endgame. Due to the wider aspect ratio in the trailer, it was hinted that Tony would be saved by Nebula.

Now, the man himself has confirmed that he will be back for the fight against the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Endgame releases in India on April 26.