Avengers Endgame re-release: What’s in the new post-credit scenes?

Marvel Studios has re-released Avengers: Endgame in select North American theatres. It is not known if the film will be re-released in other countries as well. It is being said that one of the reasons to release the movie again may be to get Endgame past Avatar at the global box office, but it is not the only motive.

The other and probably the biggest motive is to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home, the upcoming MCU film and the first after Endgame.

To attract the moviegoers who have already seen the movie, Marvel has thrown in a few short scenes. This includes a deleted scene, a tribute to Stan Lee and a scene from Far From Home. Now since the re-release has screened in North America, details as to the exact content of those scenes are out.

According to Screenrant, the scene begins with the Stan Lee tribute. The footage is not new and has been cut by taking clips from the Marvel legend shooting his famous cameos in dozens of Marvel films over the years. It ends with the text, “Stan, we love you 3000,” which is a callback from a line spoken in the film.

The next scene is the deleted scene, which involves the Hulk. Mark Ruffalo’s character merged with his alter-ego Bruce Banner to create the perfectly balanced creature with brains of Banner and brawn of the Hulk. It is similar in many ways to Professor Hulk from the comics, but is not exactly that. The scene is what could have been the intro of the Banner/Hulk in the movie.

He is rescuing citizens from a burning building and seems to share an easy relationship with the fire-fighters. This would have been impossible with the older, angrier Hulk. The scene, as Marvel said, is unfinished. The lips of the Hulk do not move at all when he talks.

He receives a phone call and answers. The scene ends with him saying, “Steve who?”, certainly referring to Steve Rogers who calls him for a meeting with Natasha and Scott Lang.

The final scene is from Far From Home. Nick Fury and Maria Hill are at a remote town in Mexico. Apparently, Nick has learned of a cyclone with a face (perhaps an Elemental) destroying people and property, though Hill is unconvinced. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio arrives and warns Fury and Hill that they do not want anything to do with the monster. The scene ends when they hear movement and turn to face the Elemental.

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases on July 4 in India, and on July 5 worldwide.