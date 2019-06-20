Avengers Endgame re-release to feature post-credit scene, reveals Kevin Feige

Avengers Endgame has so far collected 2.74 billion dollars at the worldwide box office and is just a few million behind James Cameron’s Avatar but this might change soon. The makers of Endgame are planning to re-release the film with new footage ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home and there is a possibility that this re-release will bring in enough repeat viewers to take Endgame to the top spot.

Kevin Feige recently told Screen Rant about the re-release where he disclosed that the new version will feature a few surprises and will also include a post-credits scene. Kevin said, “Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

Avatar collected 2.78 billion dollars through its lifetime run. The James Cameron film is the highest grosser at the worldwide box office.

The re-release of Avengers Endgame might face some stiff competition from Toy Story 4. The beloved franchise returns after nine years and it is yet to be seen if Endgame can compete against it to dethrone Avatar.

Anthony Russo recently spoke about the competition between Avengers Endgame and Avatar at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. He said, “I know it sounds very sensational, but I try not to focus on it because even if we do not cross Avatar, it’s like there’s no way I will have a shred of regret about anything associated with this movie. So, I refuse to consider it.”

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers Endgame released worldwide on April 26.