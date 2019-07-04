Avengers Endgame to re-release in India with new footage

For all Marvel fans who want to watch the new footage in Avengers: Endgame, here is good news. The superhero saga is set to return to select Indian screens this Friday. This comes after it re-released in some North American theaters last week.

Disney on Thursday confirmed the news of Endgame’s re-release.

In the re-released version of Avengers: Endgame, we will get to see several minutes of additional post-credits footage. There will also be a tribute to Stan Lee, an unfinished deleted scene featuring Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner aka Hulk and the opening scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The re-release of Avengers: Endgame is being said to be one of the last efforts by Marvel Studios to get past Avatar at the worldwide box office. At present, Endgame’s collection stands at 2.766 billion dollars as against Avatar’s lifetime collection of 2.788 billion dollars. This means Endgame is 20 million dollars behind the numero uno. Whether or not it will be able to topple Avatar is yet to be seen, but its re-release will surely narrow the gap between the two iconic films.

Endgame, which originally released on April 26, is a sequel to last year’s blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, and has all the superheroes teaming up again to fight the mighty Thanos, to bring back their comrades who were lost in the Big Bad’s snap.

The Avengers: Endgame re-release arrives even as MCU’s latest offering Spider-Man: Far From Home is already running in Indian theatres. The Tom Holland starrer released today.