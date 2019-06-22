Avengers Endgame’s re-release footage may introduce X-Men and Fantastic Four to MCU

Marvel Studios has announced a re-release of Avengers: Endgame. It will come with hitherto unreleased footage and is been seen as an attempt by Disney-Marvel to beat Avatar to become the biggest film at the worldwide box office.

Endgame is about 40 million dollars behind James Cameron’s science-fiction epic.

In Kevin Feige own’s words to Screenrant, the film will not be “an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

Speculation is rife on social media as to what those scenes may contain. The “little tribute” is almost certainly about comic-book legend Stan Lee. The deleted scene will be footage that did not make it to the final cut. But what about “a few surprises”?

A theory put forward by a Reddit user called u/FiveFingeredKing says Marvel will introduce X-Men and Fantastic Four, the Marvel characters that were previously owned by 20th Century Fox. This will begin with fictional supervillain Doctor Doom, the user says.

With Fox becoming a subsidiary of Disney, X-Men, Fantastic Four and all the related characters, including supervillains, will inevitably come under the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella. Will this be how Marvel welcomes those characters to MCU’s fold?

The user says, “The new end credits scene will tie past and future together. The original theatrical run had just the sound of hammering as a call back all the way to Tony in the very first MCU movie and symbolized what Marvel has forged since then. I think that this sound will still be present in the new end credits scene but there will something new. Fading in during the hammering will be a metal mask which will look suspiciously like a certain famous villain.”

“With the acquisition of Fox’s comic properties, Marvel now has access to some of their incredible villains, like Dr. doom. He is a human villain so if done right audiences will be able to sympathize with him. He is a genius intellect, a king, practices magic, and is tied to the fantastic 4. This will allow him to interact with Marvel’s technology focused heroes – Shuri, the Iron Family and the Ant-Family. He can interact with our royal heroes like Black Panther and Namor. Act as a rival for Doctor Strange & co as well as play around in the cosmic pool. By including the metal mask, Marvel would tie past and future together with the sound clip and create a ton of excitement for phase 4,” u/FiveFingeredKing adds.