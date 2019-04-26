Avengers Endgame quick review: Brain, brawn and a lot of heart

“I am not crying, you are,” the often-cited phrase from 2004 drama Starsky and Hutch finds its true relevance as one watches Avengers: Endgame. The film gives ample moments to its viewers to sob and laugh. For the film that aims to be the biggest battle in the world of iconic superheroes, Avengers Endgame does more than justice. It gives its heroes the purpose they lost, the fight they needed (some stunning action scenes) and the rest they deserve.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Endgame brings face to face the avengers, who want to do one right by correcting their wrongs, and Thanos, who wants to achieve one right by doing everything wrong. What ensues is a battle worth cheering for and being invested in. In fact, a verbal exchange between Captain American (Chris Evans) and Thanos (Josh Brolin) is a moment the viewers will remember for years to come. It’s commendable how a universe that is supposed to glorify its heroes humanises Thanos who needs to be killed, and the screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely deserves all the credit. The said moment also seems symbolic what with the hate that clouds the world at large today.

Another fantastic scene between Captain America and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) makes for a powerful social commentary. Emotions are at an all-time high not only for these heroes, who carry the baggage from the past and know they just have one chance to get everything back, but also for viewers, who know this might be the only chance when they will see their favourites wearing Avengers suits, fighting beside each other. While Thanos wishes for “a more grateful world,” one comes out of Avengers Endgame feeling thankful to the creators and the stellar cast for making the goodbye hard but worth it.