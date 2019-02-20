Pepper Potts to exit Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Gwyneth Paltrow has been a part of MCU ever since the first Iron Man film in 2008, and we last saw her with Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War. However, she is ready to step away from the role after the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, as reported by Variety.

She told Variety, “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point. I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with Jon Favreau (Iron Man director). It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

Paltrow continued, “I feel honoured to be a part of something that people are so passionate about.” But it’s not a final goodbye as she said that she could come back if Marvel needs her, “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?’ I will always be there if they need me.”

In the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame, we hear Tony Stark leaving a message for Potts as he is stuck in space after Thanos’ snap. It sounds like a farewell message, but fans are expecting that Stark will make it back.

In September, Paltrow shared a photo with Robert Downey Jr possibly from the sets of Avengers; Endgame so it can be assumed that she is still alive in the Marvel universe.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.