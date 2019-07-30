Avengers Endgame: Over 200 shots in the film used de-ageing technology

At the ongoing convention SIGGRAPH in Los Angeles, a panel was held to discuss the visual effects of the highest grossing film of all time, Avengers Endgame. Hollywood Reporter reports that out of 2,698 shots in the film, 2,496 involved VFX, as revealed by Marvel Studios VFX producer Jen Underdahl.

The creation of Smart Hulk, more detailing on Thanos’ face and almost 200 shots that either aged or de-aged a character were discussed in detail at the panel. The ageing and de-ageing techniques were done by VFX house Lola and were used on characters of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans among others.

This technique was extensively used in the MCU film Captain Marvel where Samuel L Jackson’s character was significantly de-aged. And as much as this was praised in the film, it also received backlash when Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson looked quite off when he was de-aged using the same technology.

Avengers: Endgame involved Avengers going back in time to collect the Infinity Stones. We saw characters going to timelines where they had been before and thus they had to face off against their younger selves. For the audience too, there had to be a significant distinction between the Avengers of 2012 vs the superheroes of 2019 and we can imagine that this de-ageing process must have been quite necessary there.

Weta Digital VFX supervisor Matt Aitken spoke about the digital prosthetic used in Tony Stark’s death scene and said, “It had to look lethal, but not to the extent that it didn’t allow Tony to keep his dignity.”

The de-ageing technology will soon be seen in Ang Lee’s upcoming film Gemini Man where Will Smith is fighting off against his younger clone.