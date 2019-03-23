Avengers Endgame is one step closer to completion, Russo Brothers share

Russo Brothers have announced the completion of the score for their upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Endgame. They tweeted a photo of themselves with the composer Alan Silvestri, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and executive producer Trinh Tran.

Advertising

The caption reads, “One of the greatest highlights of our career was getting to work with Alan Silvestri. The Endgame score is complete…”

One of the greatest highlights of our career was getting to work with Alan Silvestri.

The Endgame score is complete… pic.twitter.com/okLhV0yr8a — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 22, 2019

Silvestri has also composed the score of Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War. The Avengers theme, that appears in one form or another in every movie in the Avengers franchise, was written by him for The Avengers.

Avengers Endgame is shaping up to be the biggest cinematic event in history. It wraps up the giant 22 film saga that began 11 years ago. The tale of Mad Titan Thanos, who succeeded in destroying half the universe along with half of the superheroes, is expected to finish with Endgame.

The remaining superheroes will be joined by Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. They will team up to take the fight to Thanos and bring their comrades back from the dead.

The recently released new synopsis of Endgame reads, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.