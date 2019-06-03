Avengers Endgame is on the verge of becoming the highest grossing film worldwide

After breaking nearly every box office record one could think of, it is now about to become the biggest movie at the box office in the history of cinema. It has grossed 2.71 billion dollars at the worldwide box office, and is not far behind Avatar’s 2.78 billion dollars.

Ironically, it was James Cameron who had hoped that an ‘Avenger fatigue’ will set in soon. It did not, and when Avengers: Endgame had overtaken Cameron’s Titanic last month, the filmmaker had congratulated Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios’ president) and his team on the film’s unprecedented success.

Endgame is already the second-biggest movie at the domestic (North America) box office, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It has earned 815.50 million dollars so far and is far behind The Force Awakens’ 936.66 million dollars.

Since Avengers: Endgame did not have the advantage of being released on Christmas like The Force Awakens had, it is unlikely that it will come anywhere near the Star Wars movie in terms of domestic haul. The summer is clogged up with big releases that are making it difficult for Endgame.

In India, too, Endgame is one of the biggest movies ever. It is simply the biggest Hollywood movie at the box office, leaving its own predecessor Avengers: Infinity War far behind. According to Bollywood Hungama, it has grossed Rs 370.86 crore so far in the country.