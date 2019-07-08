Avengers Endgame now a fraction behind Avatar at global box office

Avengers: Endgame’s re-release has catapulted the film’s global box office collections just behind Avatar’s. The big MCU finale is now a hair’s breadth behind the James Cameron directorial, but beating Avatar still looks like an uphill task considering the way Endgame’s money-minting pace has slowed of late.

According to Box Office Mojo, Endgame has accumulated 2.77 billion dollars till now. Avatar’s lifetime collection is 2.78 billion dollars. While on the face of it, Endgame seems headed to overtake the science fiction epic Avatar soon, however, with other films eating into its share, the job is easier said than done. It has been more than two months since its release, after all.

Endgame is the runner-up at the domestic (North American) box office as well. It has earned 847.9 million dollars so far and is way behind the leader, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, that grossed 936.66 million dollars. It is safe to say that this record is out of reach of even Endgame.

Endgame’s re-release began first in the United States on June 28 and has been since then extended to some other select markets, including India. The re-release contains some additional content worth six minutes of footage. This includes: a tribute to late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, a deleted scene featuring the Hulk with unfinished effects as well as the opening of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Endgame wrapped up the 22-film Infinity Saga within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also teased about the future of MCU and upcoming movies towards the end.

Endgame earned a 94 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”