Avengers Endgame new teaser: Tony Stark and Steve Rogers are back together

Another teaser of Avengers Endgame is out, and this time, the makers have released new footage from the film. This also gives us the first glimpse of Thanos from Avengers Endgame.

The trailer has a few highlights and the biggest one being Tony Stark and Steve Rogers reconciling after their big fight in Captain America: Civil War. We also see Stark reuniting with Pepper Potts.

Watch the new video from Avengers Endgame here:

In one of the key moments from the video, we see Natasha, James Rhodes, Steve Rogers, Thor and Rocket travelling with Captain America in her spacecraft.

The surviving Avengers, Bruce Banner, Thor, Captain America, Natasha and Clint have pledged to seek revenge. We see them uniting once again to fight against Thanos. The video also remembers Tom Holland’s Spider-man.

Towards the end of the video, it looks like we see our very first glimpse of Doctor Strange alongside Iron Man and Steve Rogers as they prepare to take on Thanos. A red cape is visible and it looks like it could be Doctor Strange.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.