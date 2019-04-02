Toggle Menu
Avengers Endgame new teaser: Tony Stark and Steve Rogers are back togetherhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/avengers-endgame-new-video-iron-man-captain-america-5655114/

Avengers Endgame new teaser: Tony Stark and Steve Rogers are back together

The one-minute teaser of Avengers Endgame has Tony Stark and Steve Rogers reconciling after their big fight in Captain America: Civil War. And it looks like Doctor Strange is back.

avengers endgame new video
The new video from Avengers: Endgame has one minute of brand new footage.

Another teaser of Avengers Endgame is out, and this time, the makers have released new footage from the film. This also gives us the first glimpse of Thanos from Avengers Endgame.

The trailer has a few highlights and the biggest one being Tony Stark and Steve Rogers reconciling after their big fight in Captain America: Civil War. We also see Stark reuniting with Pepper Potts.

Watch the new video from Avengers Endgame here:

In one of the key moments from the video, we see Natasha, James Rhodes, Steve Rogers, Thor and Rocket travelling with Captain America in her spacecraft.

The surviving Avengers, Bruce Banner, Thor, Captain America, Natasha and Clint have pledged to seek revenge. We see them uniting once again to fight against Thanos. The video also remembers Tom Holland’s Spider-man.

Avengers endgame new video
Avengers Endgame releases on April 26.

Towards the end of the video, it looks like we see our very first glimpse of Doctor Strange alongside Iron Man and Steve Rogers as they prepare to take on Thanos. A red cape is visible and it looks like it could be Doctor Strange.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Vishal Bhardwaj and Vasan Bala have grounded me: Radhika Madan
2 Anna Faris on her relationship with Chris Pratt: There is so much kindness and love
3 Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in 83