Avengers Endgame trailer: Tony Stark is back on Earth

The second trailer of Avengers: Endgame is out, and it is now official that Tony Stark has made it back from his secluded spacecraft.

The new trailer of Avengers Endgame also starts with Tony Stark narrating how he fought out of that cave in the first Iron Man movie in 2008. This sounds like a part of the same monologue in the first trailer.

Watch the trailer of Avengers: Endgame here:

There are many shots from previous Marvel films as this one brings the 21 film saga to an end. Captain America, Thor and Clint’s shots from previous films are shown in the trailer.

Steve Rogers tells Natasha in the trailer, “I keep telling people to move on, some did, but not us.” The Avengers are ready to take on the biggest threat, which the audience believes is Thanos. Steve says, “Whatever it takes,” and the motto is repeated by Clint, Natasha and Tony.

Ant-man certainly plays an important part in the film as he is prominently featured here.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Steve Rogers, Scott Lang, Clint Barton, Nebula, James Rhodes, Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark marching at the Avengers facility in brand new white suits.

There is also a post-credit scene featuring Thor and Captain Marvel.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.