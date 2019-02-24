Avengers Endgame: New theory says the real threat may not be Thanos

Avengers Endgame caps off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s overarching storyline that began with 2008’s Iron Man. The Thanos conflict is expected to be resolved in it. But is the Mad Titan the only threat in the movie?

Thanos invaded the earth with his Black Order to accomplish his goal of acquiring all the Infinity Stones for his Infinity Gauntlet and decimating half of the universe’s life by snapping his fingers. He did that but on the way he had to face numerous hurdles in the form of Loki, his own adopted daughter Gamora, the Guardians of the Galaxy and of course the Avengers.

Every one of his ‘Children’ as the Black Order members are called, perished at the hands of Avengers. Even Thanos came close to dying at the very end, just before he snapped his fingers, when Thor buried his battle axe Stormbreaker into his chest. If Thor had targetted the head, as Thanos informed him, the Mad Titan would have died.

In Avengers: Endgame, though the strength of the superheroes has been halved, Captain Marvel, the strongest superhero in the MCU, joins the cast to take on Thanos. If she is more powerful than Thor and Hulk, then she perhaps has a good chance of defeating Thanos single-handedly. So will the movie be a cakewalk for heroes with no surprises? Or will there be somebody else to save the world or universe from?

A Reddit user, ankitm1, says Thanos might not be the biggest threat to the universe even after what he did. According to him or her, the real threat may be Infinity Stones themselves. Together, the 6 chief MacGuffins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe contain the essence of the universe, and whoever controls them becomes the mightiest being. While Thanos’ defeat should not be too difficult (unless he has some other trick up his sleeve that he did not reveal in Avengers: Infinity War), the stones might themselves be the bigger problem.

The user posits, “Coming to the theory, I feel the greater threat that is being talked about (a threat even greater than Thanos) in Avengers Endgame are the Infinity stones. As Wong explained, the stones were scattered right from the beginning of the universe. When they were lost, it was fine. Now that Thanos brought them together, united them and made them a threat. Let’s say Avengers defeat Thanos, then the Infinity stones would just lay there, waiting to be claimed by next wannabe villain or superhuman looking to harness its powers for his own good. So the stones still need to be separated and their fate to be decided.”

That the Stones had to be kept separate was something the heroes themselves realised. But that was due to Thanos’ impending arrival. But their proximity may encourage anybody at all who is strong enough to become a supervillain.

The user adds, “The solution to this was briefly hinted in the Infinity War in the conversation between Banner and Vision. Where Banner called Vision as much more than the stone. (Something on the lines of take away the stone, vision is still left). It was like Vision was an interface between the power of stones and humanity where he was constantly learning more and more and think rationally rather than just let the stone decide. Its like he has a soul too. Moreover, he can still fight whosoever wants his stone. If mind stone can survive in this way, so can other stones. The one avenger with the power to do this will be Vision. Or maybe someone with the soul stone who assigns a soul to every stone, and then scatter them again. But the way Vision has been introduced and given importance, I feel it will be Vision to do it. They have spent a lot of time on him and his union with the Mind stone right from the AoU. Maybe he does it with the gauntlet or without it. He will order the sentient power within the stones to go with a soul, and then the stones are no longer just that but living identities.”

After Thanos is done, the future films of the MCU will need a new Big Baddie for the interconnected superhero franchise to come together again to fight that foe. Will it be somebody cosmic like Galactus (the right to which will come back to Marvel after Disney-Fox deal) or another holder of Infinity Stones?

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.