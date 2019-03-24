Avengers Endgame: New theory predicts an epic Thanos vs Hulk duel

Avengers: Infinity War set up Thanos as a driven, frightening powerhouse of a villain who was well-equipped in terms of both raw strength and tactics. We saw that in the first scene itself when Thor himself (after getting a massive power boost in Thor: Ragnarok) was bound helpless before the Mad Titan and his minions.

Advertising

And then Hulk came out of nowhere to slam Thanos to the wall. However, Thanos overpowered him fairly easily and he did that by carefully dodging and punching like an expert brawler, instead of punching wildly like Hulk would do.

That was shocking for the Incredible Hulk fans. It is known that the Hulk can only be defeated by calming his anger and getting him back to the Bruce Banner avatar, his alter-ego. We are almost certain to see a rematch in the sequel Avengers: Endgame.

Bruce Banner and Hulk were not on speaking terms in Infinity War. Despite Bruce’s repeated attempts, the Hulk refused to emerge.

Advertising

A Reddit user has explained how the fight could transpire.

The user says, “The international poster for Endgame features prominently the returning Hulkbuster armour. But Stark is lost in space right now; I’ve no doubt he’ll fashion a makeshift suit from the Milano, much like in the original Iron Man, but he won’t return until the films third act. So, who better to take up the mantle of Iron Man, than another brilliant, temperamental scientist, and perhaps the only other person capable of modifying a suit without Tony’s help.”

He or she adds, “And how else to regain the Hulk’s lost confidence? Kick Thanos’ a**.”

A Thanos vs Hulk rematch would be a delight to watch. The two are of a similar height and build and presumably similar basic strength as well. Also, Thanos might slightly be more powerful than Hulk when he transforms from Bruce Banner, but the green rage monster has limitless strength.

The angrier he gets, the more powerful he becomes. Also, he is invulnerable. No matter how dangerous the wound is, it gets healed very quickly. Even if you beat him back, he comes back angrier and stronger.

Despite all his anger and frustration, we know Hulk has a heart. He displayed that most recently in Thor: Ragnarok when he assisted Thor in taking down Hela in the battle at Asgard. Since Thanos’ snap killed half of the universe, Hulk must be really angry. Beware, Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.