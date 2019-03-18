Avengers Endgame: New theory suggests a massive misleading scene in trailer

Avengers: Endgame is all set to be a mega-event, dwarfing even its own predecessor, the last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Infinity War was pegged in promotions as the culmination of 10 years worth of storytelling, but really, that would be Endgame, which would resolve the Thanos arc that began with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first film, Iron Man.

There is a sizable amount of speculation regarding Endgame’s plot, even more than it was in the case of Infinity War. While we knew in Infinity War that Thanos would, finally, invade earth thanks to previous Avengers movies and Infinity War’s trailers, we know next to nothing regarding Endgame.

We know the Avengers are looking for vengeance against Thanos and to find ways to bring back their comrades. But beyond that, there are only theories. And a new one says Marvel is trying to throw us off course using a particular scene in the first trailer of Avengers Endgame.

This won’t be out of character for Marvel. Remember that shot of Steve Rogers, Black Panther, the Hulk and others charging towards the camera in Infinity War trailer? Neither was that scene in the movie nor did we see the Hulk at all. Just Bruce Banner trying to transform, and the Hulk refusing to come out.

The latest theory was put forward by u/rustyphish on Reddit. It seems the Ant-Man scene in the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame is a misdirection. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang appeared at the end on a screen and asked to be let inside the Avengers HQ. Steve Rogers and Black Widow were seen discussing whether the security camera footage was old or new. The said scene was the only bright spot in an otherwise bleak trailer.

u/rustyphish stated that the two scenes — Scott Lang and Steve Rogers/Black Widow — do not belong together but are edited in a way as to show they do. The Reddit user said, “That line has stuck out to a lot of people because, in my opinion, it’s a weird reaction to seeing somebody ring the doorbell. People have speculated about time travel and weird theories about why they might be surprised to see Scott, but I have a different take.”

He added, “Wouldn’t it make MUCH more sense for him to be talking about an actual message? I’ve never seen someone ringing my doorbell and done anything but check the actual door to confirm. As luck would have it, we already have someone recording a message in the VERY SAME TRAILER: Tony recording the message for Pepper on his helmet. My theory is that they’re trolling us with that Antman clip. The way the audio is processed when it pans back to Cap’s face is a little strange, I think it will later be replaced by the message we hear from Tony, and Antman will show up much later.”

It does make sense. Considering the lengths the Russo brothers went to protect plot points of Infinity War (fake scripts and so on), it would not be out of place for them to do something like that. It may not be in exactly this way, though.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.