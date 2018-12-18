Avengers Endgame: New theory explains Doctor Strange’s masterplan

Few movies can boast of the buildup Avengers: Endgame has had. The movie is still several months away, but it sometimes feels like it is hitting theaters in the upcoming weekend. The recently released trailer quickly became the most watched trailer on YouTube — to absolutely nobody’s surprise.

Advertising

In its prequel, Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan Thanos acquired all the Infinity Stones and wiped out half the life in existence as the superheroes watched helplessly. Many notable characters like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Black Panther also perished.

We know little about the plot of Avengers: Endgame. We know broadly that Captain Marvel will join the Avengers in their fight against Thanos, and the main characters will figure out a way to bring back their dead comrades. But we do not know specifics.

That’s why the theories. Every other day, a new theory regarding the movie crops up. One recent theory explains how Doctor Strange delayed giving the Time Stone to Thanos so that the things he saw in the reality in which the Avengers won could occur.

Advertising

If you remember, Doctor Strange used the Time Stone to peer into 14 million futures that were possible before he, Tony, Peter and the Guardians of the Galaxy fought Thanos at his home planet, Titan. But only in one reality, the Avengers were victorious.

Doctor Strange then knew that Thanos had to acquire the Time Stone in order for him to be ultimately defeated, but he did not give him the Time Stone without a fight. Guardians and the Avengers fought Thanos before he (with unwilling help from Star Lord) beat them all. He was about to kill Tony but Strange gave him the Time Stone and saved Tony’s life.

The theory, put forward by Smegsaiah on Reddit, states that Scott Lang (Ant-Man) had to be stranded in the Quantum Realm while the Pyms disintegrated in puffs of dust outside. The theory reads, “This means strange gave away the time stone at the perfect moment that would make the snap happen while Scott was in the quantum realm.”

The person further says it was not about what was happening elsewhere (in Wakanda for example) but it was supposed to be a specific instant in which Thanos was supposed to be given the Time Stone.

The theory continues with, “I personally believe this because giving away the time stone was something strange had total control over, as he kept it super hidden until he needed it. Also keep in mind strange only would’ve known the winning outcome was made by the right action at the right time, he had no idea what happened in Wakanda or why doing what he did worked, it wasn’t about saving Tony’s life or the avengers overcoming a probability of 1/14,000,000 — It was about things happening in a very very specific timeframe.”

What do you think about this theory? Sound off in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26, 2019.