Avengers Endgame new clip: Everyone’s favourite superheroes join hands to bring down Thanos

The surprise never ends with the Marvel universe. After dropping several teasers and TV spots, the studio has released a brand-new promo.

Advertising

The clip was shared by the Twitter handle of Avengers movie with a caption that read, ““Before we’re done, we still have one promise to keep.” Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters in 10 days.”

The video begins and we hear Nick Fury aka Samuel L Jackson’s voice saying, “Heroes, it’s an old-fashioned notion.” The shot is quickly followed by sequences from nearly all the 21 preceding MCU films that introduced various superheroes like Captain America, Iron Man, the Guardians, Ant-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Panther, among others.

The clip makes it clear that the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come to an end with Avengers: Endgame. And after Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, fans are excited about watching the concluding chapter.

Advertising

The promo, which is basically an edited clip of various epic sequences from Marvel movies, ends with Thanos’ snap. Of course. And we see the Mad Titan announcing in no unclear terms, “We are in the Endgame now.”

While the stars of the movie cannot reveal anything about Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr told indianexpress.com recently that he himself doesn’t know the conclusion of the epic film.

“It is impossible to predict what’s going to happen,” the actor said during a promotional event in South Korea.

Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26.