Avengers Endgame: New character posters tease the final showdown

Clearly, the Avengers, or what remains of them, are finally going to prove true to their name and exact vengeance upon Thanos, the intergalactic supervillain who wiped out half the universe's life using the Infinity Stones. Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

avengers endgame posters
Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

Marvel on Tuesday released the character posters of upcoming mega-superhero crossover film, Avengers: Endgame. On the posters is written the line Avenge the Fallen, with the ‘a’ in ‘fallen’ written in the style of Avengers’ logo.

That might be difficult since the Mad Titan has escaped to an unnamed planet to live the life of a farmer.

Among the dead half were superheroes like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Star-Lord and so on. The superheroes will also be looking to revive their friends through either time-travel or reversing the snap somehow. The Quantum Realm featured in the Ant-Man movies might have a role in this since the rules of space-time cease to matter in that subatomic world.

Here are the posters of Avengers: Endgame:

robert downey jr tony stark
Will this be Robert Downey Jr’s last outing as Tony Stark?
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. She is getting her own standalone film.
Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and hulk
Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. We hope to see a Hulk vs Thanos rematch in Avengers: Endgame.
Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel
Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.
paul rudd as antman
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. Scott was looking shell-shocked in the second Avengers: Endgame trailer.
Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa
Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa also perished in the snap. Will he be revived?
doctor strange in avengers endgame
Doctor Strange gave the title of Endgame in Infinity War itself. Before dying, he warned Tony, “We are in the Endgame now.”
zoe saldana gamora
Zoe Saldana as Gamora. Gamora’s adoptive father Thanos sacrificed her to obtain the Soul Stone. Apparently, she was the only person he loved.
Paul Bettany as Vision.
Paul Bettany as Vision.
Pom Klementieff
Pom Klementieff as Mantis.
tom hiddleston loki
Tom Hiddleston as Loki.
samuel l jackson nick fury
Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury.
danai gurira avengers endgame
Danai Gurira as Okoye.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, who got her own standalone movie earlier this month, joins the Avengers to assist them in their goal.

Avengers: Endgame is also expected to set up the future slate of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige has said that the focus in Endgame will be on the original Avengers. This might indicate that we will be seeing the last of them as the contracts of actors like Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans expires with this movie.

Captain Marvel will lead the future crop of superheroes.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

