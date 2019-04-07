Avengers Endgame: New behind-the-scenes video promises a battle of mammoth proportions

Marvel Studios has released a behind-the-scenes video that teases a grand finale for what is being called the Infinity Saga in Avengers: Endgame. The last film, Avengers: Infinity War, had the Mad Titan committing the biggest genocide in history by halving the population of all living creatures in the universe using the Infinity Stones.

The clip begins with Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark) saying while Infinity War was “nuts”, Endgame is going to be the finest hour, making a reference to one of Winston Churchill’s World War II speeches.

Scarlett Johansson, the Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says, “These are the highest stakes that the Avengers have ever faced.”

The shots of actors speaking are intercut with scenes from Infinity War as well as Endgame trailers and TV spots.

Chris Evans says, “Every time you think Marvel’s pulled every single trick out of the bag… they have actually saved the best for this one.”

Brie Larson, whose Captain Marvel will join the Avengers in their fight against Thanos, says, “This is the end of the firework show. The grand finale.”

Avengers: Endgame caps off the phase 3 of the MCU, also ending the story arc that began with 2008’s Iron Man, the first film in the cinematic universe. The remaining superheroes will take the fight to Thanos, wherever he has excused himself to, and also find a way to bring back their friends from the dead (that is, if they died in the first place).

Endgame may also set up the future movies in the MCU and give a send off to the arcs of characters like Tony Stark, Steve Rogers among others.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.