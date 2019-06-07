Toggle Menu
Live Pakistan vs Sri Lanka highlights: Match abandoned due to rain
Avengers Endgame stars post new behind-the-scenes photos and videos

The latest crop of Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes pictures and clips are from the set where the funeral of Tony Stark was filmed. Since even the name of the event was very spoiler-y, the cast members were told it was a wedding.

Avengers: Endgame behind the scenes
Avengers: Endgame stars uploaded photos and videos from Tony Stark’s funeral set. (Source: Mark Ruffalo/Twitter

It has been more than a month since Avengers: Endgame’s release and in one way or another it is still hogging headlines even if this summer is chock-full of big releases.

Sometimes it is its incredible number of box office records it has broken and continues to break and on other occasions it is the behind-the-scenes photos and videos that the cast members have been sharing after the spoiler ban was lifted.

The latest crop of pictures and clips are from the set where the funeral of Tony Stark was filmed. Since even the name of the event was very spoiler-y, the cast members were told it was a wedding.

Mark Ruffalo, also known as Bruce Banner/Hulk, posted on Twitter three photos from the set that he captioned, “We’re filming a wedding, they said. #TBT #AvengersEndgame.”

The first photo shows Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) using their mobile phones while Tom Holland is grinning and looking at them. Behind then Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) can be seen.

The second photo has the bearded Thor looking at the camera. The third and last photo shows Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) in the foreground and behind him are cast members like Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Benedict Wong and others.

Ruffalo also uploaded a video of him recording the cast on the set while Chris Hemsworth, a phone in his hands, jokingly warns him “No camera.” Another video shows Ruffalo in motion-capture suit. He captioned the video, “We took the ‘no camera’ rule VERY seriously.”

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) also uploaded a video on Instagram with cast members Chris Evans, Hemsworth and others filming each other and chanting “No camera” like a mantra. Benedict Cumberbatch can be seen laughing in the background.

Helmed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Endgame had released on April 26.

