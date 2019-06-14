Avengers Endgame needs a miracle to surpass Avatar’s worldwide collection

What looked certain not long ago is looking more and more difficult now. Avengers: Endgame will likely not be able to cross Avatar’s worldwide box office earnings by the time it is out of theaters.

A report in Forbes says Endgame has crossed what could be its final benchmark. It has crossed the domestic total of Jurassic Park, when adjusted for inflation. So far Endgame has earned 825.82 million dollars in North America. It will be a miracle if Endgame breaks any more records.

At the worldwide box office, it has minted 2.73 billion dollars so far. Avatar ended its box office run with 2.78 billion dollars. Even a summer like this with multiple box office disappointments is taking its toll on the big Marvel conclusion. Even box office bombs are eating into the earnings of Endgame and it has become tough for it to survive.

Avengers: Endgame followed up the events in Avengers: Infinity War, in which the Mad Titan Thanos extinguished half of all the universe’s life in one snap. This also included some major superheroes like Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, T’Challa/Black Panther and Peter Quill/Star-Lord among others.

Endgame received glowing critical reviews, earning a 94 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, highest for any Avengers film. The critical consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave it four-and-a-half stars. She wrote, “Starting with Downey Jr and Evans, the actors put their heart and soul into the goings-on, even when the film gets incredulous over its 3-hour-plus length and sags, like in Infinity War, in the real bang-for-the-buck bits. However, the clear winner hands down is Hemsworth as Thor, now with straggly hair and a paunch, who has let himself go in the years following Thanos’s destruction of the world, wallowing in self-pity and beer. Hemsworth has time and again proved that he is the actor with the best comic touch here (forgive us thou Chris Pratt fans), and it is to him that the best line of the film is devoted — when Thor, top undressed and trousers hanging below his bulging stomach, demands to know what is wrong with how he looks, Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) says, “You look like melted ice-cream.”