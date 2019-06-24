Avengers Endgame needs to earn 38 million dollars to overtake Avatar

Just when it looked like Avengers: Endgame will fall short of Avatar at the worldwide box office, Marvel Studios has given it a lease of life. Kevin Feige has confirmed that the film will be released again in theaters.

As it stands, Endgame needs 38 million dollars more to beat the James Cameron directorial. As a bonus, Feige announced that there will be a post-credit scene at the end of the re-release. Endgame was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to not feature either a mid-credits or a post-credits scene. Now, there is going to be additional footage after the film has ended.

What will it contain?

In Kevin Feige own’s words to Screenrant, the film will not be “an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

The deleted scene will be one scene that did not make it to the final cut. The tribute will probably be for the late comic-book legend Stan Lee. The surprises may tease what is to come in the MCU.

Even with the re-release and the bonus content, it may be difficult for Endgame to beat Avatar. 38 million dollars is a huge sum and the summer season is always crowded.

Some say this is not the motive at all. That the re-release is not to get past Avatar, but to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home. Far From Home, in which Tom Holland reprises the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, hits theaters early next month (July 5) and will be the first MCU movie post-Endgame.