Avengers Endgame needs 25 million dollars to beat Avatar

Avengers: Endgame was re-released with 6 minutes worth of extra content, and yet does not seem to have a huge effect on its chances of beating the James Cameron film. Analysts predict that the film will end up playing second fiddle to Avatar.

Avengers: Endgame is now less than 25 million dollars behind Avatar at the global box office. The film was re-released with 6 minutes worth of extra content, and yet does not seem to have a huge effect on its chances of beating the James Cameron film.

The extra content included a deleted scene, a tribute to Stan Lee and a scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home. It is being said that the re-release’s purpose was not to get the film past Avatar, but to actually promote the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Far From Home releases on July 4 in India.

Analysts predict that Avengers: Endgame will end up playing second fiddle to Avatar. It will likely fall just short unless there is an unexpected boost. But the boost already came in the form of a re-release and it has not done anything good.

It is not confirmed whether Endgame will be re-released in India and other countries as well.

According to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame has earned 2.764.9 million dollars so far. Avatar (which was also re-released) earned 2.788 million dollars worldwide in its theatrical run.

Endgame is the runner-up at the domestic (North American) box office as well. It has earned 841.88 million dollars so far and is way behind the leader, Star Wars: The Force Awakens that grossed 936.66 million dollars. It is safe to say that this record is out of reach of even Endgame.

