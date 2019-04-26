Avengers Endgame movie release LIVE UPDATES

Avengers Endgame has released all over the world today. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Endgame picks up after events of the 2018 release Avengers Infinity War. Half the superheroes that the audience had come to know and love disintegrated after Thanos’ snap and it seems like the remaining superheroes will do everything in their power to bring back the fallen heroes.

From the promotional material and the interviews, the makers have strongly suggested that this film will focus on the dynamics of the six original Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye. Of course, they will be strongly supported by Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. The film also brings back the characters who survived Thanos’ snap which includes Okoye, James Rhodes, Rocket and Nebula among others.

Fans were overwhelmed after the emotional end of Avengers: Infinity War and the early reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the audience is going to have a strong reaction to this one as well. Much like the last film, the makers have requested the audience to not share any spoilers.