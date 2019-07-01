Avengers Endgame might not beat Avatar even with the re-release

Disney and Marvel Studios on Friday re-released Avengers: Endgame in North America. It is debatable whether the film ever left the theaters, but the marketing insists it is a re-release.

Endgame has earned 2.761 billion dollars until now, which is a dizzyingly huge amount of money. But James Cameron’s science-fiction epic Avatar earned even more, 2.787 billion dollars to be precise.

According to Forbes, Avengers: Endgame earned 5.5 million dollars over the weekend, which is paltry for a film like this.

If the primary intention was to boost Spider-Man: Far From Home, then the re-release can be considered a resounding success since the coverage of the film has increased substantially. Far From Home is also being promoted as the final film in the third phase of the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame’s re-release might still not beat Avatar and will likely fall just short.

To attract moviegoers who have already seen the movie, Marvel has thrown in a few short scenes in the re-release. This includes a deleted scene, a tribute to Stan Lee and a scene from Far From Home.

It is not known if Endgame will be re-released in India as well. Avengers: Infinity War was released in the country again after its theatrical run had finished but only the Hindi dubbed version.

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases on July 4 in India.