Avengers Endgame features MCU’s first LGBTQ character

Avengers: Endgame is a milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in many ways. For one, it ended the MCU’s Infinity Saga. It has also unleashed a wave of changes in the MCU that will make sure its future is a lot different than its past.

Kevin Feige had signalled diversity and more representation in the post-phase 3 MCU and Endgame does a lot to showcase the initiative. Apart from a female superhero (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) who is the most powerful of the pack, there is also the first gay character in Endgame.

Director Joe Russo appears as a gay man in Avengers: Endgame. His character is not a superhero. Instead, he is just an Average Joe (sorry). Joe is seen in a sequence with Steve Rogers. They are at a support group for people dealing with the post-snap world. In the sequence, different people are seen sharing their stories of how they are dealing with the death or at least disappearance of their loved ones.

While speaking with Deadline, Joe Russo said, “Representation is really important. It was important to us as we did four of these films. We wanted a gay character somewhere in them. We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that. It is a perfect time because one of the things that is compelling about the Marvel Universe moving forward is its focus on diversity.”

Avengers: Endgame is meanwhile breaking box office records almost daily and it has only been three days. It has broken the record for the biggest box office opening of all time at the worldwide box office with its first weekend collection of 1.2 billion dollars.