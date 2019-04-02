Avengers Endgame tickets are on sale in the US

There is time yet for the release of the highly-anticipated MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, but if you are a true-blue Marvel fan then all the waiting itself can wait as the tickets are now on sale in the US for the 22nd movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The official handle of the film tweeted about the same with a post that read, “It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26.”

As of now, the tickets are only available for booking in the US. Desi fans will have to bide their time until they too can make a rush for it online in an attempt to book the best seat to view the visual spectacle.

Avengers Endgame filmmaker Joe Russo has been quite secretive about the entire movie — from its plot points to even its running time; the filmmaker has sworn complete silence on the subject. However, in a recent interview with Fandango, the one-half of the Russo brothers admitted that the film will run for about three hours straight.

“We don’t have an official locked runtime yet…Yeah, [but] we are right at about that,” said Joe Russo about the run-time of the film.

Joe was recently in India for a promotional event, wherein he also launched AR Rahman’s Marvel Anthem.

Avengers: Endgame releases in India on April 26.