Avengers Endgame frenzy in Pune: ‘Will come back to watch it again’

(Written by Shivangana Chaturvedi)

With the release of Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of the four-film Avengers series and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the excitement in youngsters is at an all-time high. The highly-anticipated film has exceeded the expectations of Marvel fans.

“It is unarguably epic and emotional in every sense. What a fitting, nostalgic end to one of the best movie franchises. It moved me, entertained me and was worth every penny spent,” said Haricharan, a moviegoer who watched the film on the first day.

The excitement and anticipation for the record-breaking Marvel film has boosted cinema complexes across the city with people booking tickets twice and thrice over.

“The business that we have seen for this movie is more than what was expected. All the shows are full,” said Avinash, a staffer at a popular cinema complex. The movie, which had a massive opening in India, earned Rs 53.10 crore on its first day with trade analysts calling it “the biggest Hollywood opener to date”.

Vishal, a staff member at another cinema theatre, said the movie was doing really well. “Not all the shows are full. But we have a good amount of viewers for all the timings which is new.”

Even the scorching heat has failed to stop viewers from going to theatres. “No matter what the time, the seats are always almost full. I have never seen shows going so well even in afternoons. This movie is something else,” said Pragati, a staff member at a city multiplex.

The increase in ticket prices over the days has had no impact on the response to the film. “I set the alarm for 6 am just to book tickets for Endgame. I can’t possibly miss it,” said Rashi, a cinema enthusiast.

Another Marvel fan, Nishant has booked tickets 14 km away from his home because he could not find tickets at any nearby theatre.

“I have been eagerly awaiting the movie. I don’t care where I get the tickets or how much I get them for; there is no way in the world that I wouldn’t go,” he said.

“Can’t ask for more. I will come back again,” said Rishi, walking out of the theatre.