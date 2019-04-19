Avengers Endgame new clip: Black Widow finds a way to reach Thanos

As the release date of the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame gets closer, Marvel Studios is upping their game as far as teasing fans with new TV spots is concerned.

Advertising

On Thursday night, team Marvel unleashed yet another clue to the giant puzzle of Endgame with a 30-second clip. While the video in itself primarily consists of previously-shown sequences and dialogues, there is one tease, however, thanks to Scarlett Johannson’s Black Widow.

“We found something, a chance maybe…Thanos has used the Stones again,” says Black Widow at the beginning of the promo. The clip is presumably taken from very early on in Avengers: Endgame where the remaining Avengers are gathered together and are plotting to take down Mad Titan Thanos.

We also see more of Black Widow in the video, which obviously shows that Marvel Cinematic Universe is strategising neatly for a female superhero flick on the character. But it seems that Scarlett might not be the only star attraction of the standalone MCU film on Black Widow after all.

Advertising

According to a recent report by Variety, acclaimed British actor Rachel Weisz is in talks to join the Marvel movie.

Coming back to Endgame, the movie has kept everyone on their toes since it was first announced, especially since makers had previously stated that the film will complete the arc for a lot of characters in the MCU movies since it is the concluding chapter of MCU’s phase three.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.