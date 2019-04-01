AR Rahman adds his Midas touch to Marvel Anthem

Avengers: Endgame will now have AR Rahman’s Midas touch to it. The Academy Award-winning musician has composed a Marvel Anthem for Indian fans. The Hindi track was launched on Monday by Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who is currently in India to promote the biggest superhero film to date.

The Marvel Anthem’s Tamil and Telugu version will be out soon.

The hook-line of the song – “Roke Na Rukenge Ab Toh Yaara” – has been fused well with the pledge of the surviving superheroes to avenge their fallen comrades.

Watch | Marvel Anthem in Hindi

AR Rahman himself features in the song, walking down the streets and onto the stage, urging people to gather their guts for the big fight in Avengers: Endgame. Though there isn’t new footage, the song smartly uses scenes from Infinity War, giving us a perfect recap of the events leading to Endgame.

Here’s something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro @arrahman.@Russo_Brothers https://t.co/cu6Z5I4LyE — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) April 1, 2019

During the media interactions in Mumbai, Joe Russo said, “I have goosebumps every time I watch this anthem. The song is in Hindi but goes so well with the emotions in the film.”

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will bring the curtains down on its first timeline. It begins from the aftermath of Thanos’ snap that left half the universe in dust.

The film releases in India on April 26.