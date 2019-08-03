Avengers Endgame: Five major reveals by Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige held a Q&A along with producer Trinh Tran on Twitter as they answered fan questions about Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two took over the official Avengers Twitter account and revealed many new details about Avengers Endgame. The Marvel film was the conclusion to the Infinity Saga that began with the very first MCU film, 2008’s Iron Man.

The answers by Feige and Tran revealed a lot of interesting stuff. Here are some of the most intriguing tidbits:

1. Thanos’ snap obliterated not just humans, but also animals and plants

This is something many fans have been curious about. If Thanos’ snap was meant to kill half of all life, surely that world includes every living being, including plants and animals? Feige has confirmed it. He said, “Thanos snapped away half of all life, including animals. And probably even trees. We had some shots of Central Park we were going to use to lead Cap’s grief counselling scene, and we talked about what it’d look like with 50% less trees. – Kevin.”

2. Hawkeye and Black Widow were always meant to end up in Vormir

While the script of Endgame went through many changes, one thing that remained a constant was the fact that one among Black Widow and Hawkeye would sacrifice their life to acquire the Soul Stone. In the end, it was Natasha who killed herself to make sure the remaining Avengers have all the stones to reverse Thanos’ snap. Feige revealed, “It was always the idea that they would get there. In one, there was a mishap in the Quantum Realm where everyone went to the wrong locations, but even in that version, it was Hawkeye and Natasha who ended up on Vormir. – Kevin.”

3. Avengers Endgame was planned from the beginning

Trinh Tran said it may have taken 11 years to reach Endgame from Iron Man but a confrontation between the Avengers and Thanos was always the plan, right from the beginning. She said, “It was in Kevin’s mind since early on. It was always his vision that this would be the end to the Infinity Saga. It was hard to tell ten years ago, but as every movie came out, the dream became more real.”

4. The story behind the titles – Infinity War and Endgame

In case you do not already know, the third and fourth Avengers movies were previously titled Avengers Infinity War Part 1 and Avengers Infinity War Part 2. Tran explained why the titles were changed, “We wanted to make these two movies distinctive and give each their own story. Infinity War was a story about Thanos, and Endgame was a story about our heroes.”

5. Tony Stark’s iconic “I am Iron Man” line was one of the final additions to the script

In Avengers Endgame, MCU lost the superhero who had begun this shebang in the first place. He also died in the end, his body got damaged due to the toll of all the Infinity Stones. Tran revealed that the line he said just before snapping his fingers (“I am Iron Man) was a late addition to the film’s script. She said, “Tony’s last line: ‘I am Iron Man.’ It was a last addition in post-production, and it goes back to when he said those words in the original Iron Man.” In Iron Man (2008), Tony had revealed to the world his real identity on camera by saying those exact words.