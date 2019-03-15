Avengers Endgame latest trailer: Key takeaways

Marvel has released the second and presumably the final full trailer for the mega superhero epic Avengers: Endgame.

Advertising

The fairly long and exciting trailer has lots of clues as to the plot of the movie, though the specifics are still not clear, blessedly.

This is a lot to discuss and speculate, though.

Here are seven crucial takeaways from the trailer.

1. Old Avengers together — one last time?

In Avengers: Endgame, the old guard among the Avengers — Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Thor, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, and Hawkeye are coming together to defend the world — and perhaps the universe. Will this be for the last time? The contracts of actors like Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth are expiring with Endgame, and we may see a conclusion to their arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This does not necessarily mean they will die, since they might just retire and let younger superheroes pick up the mantle and occasionally appear in future movies. Will the quest to bring back their dead comrades be the last mission of their superhero career?

Advertising

Black Widow is getting a standalone movie soon, so she might stick around longer.

2. Backstories for Tony, Steve and Thor — Hint for time-travel?

Avengers: Endgame goes back to the beginning. The trailer begins with flashes of the past, especially for Tony, Steve and Thor. Is their death and/or sacrifice being teased or is it time-travel? Time-travel is almost certain to feature in Endgame since that is the only way to reverse Thanos’ snap. We see Tony, still inside Benatar, reminiscing becoming Iron Man while sending a message to Pepper Potts.

We hear Peggy Carter’s voice (and old Peggy’s words at her deathbed to Steve), and see a shot showing Steve carrying her coffin. Peggy talks about starting over. It is still the old quote, but this has to mean something, right? Remember when Peggy promised Steve that she will teach him how to dance when his aircraft descended in the North Atlantic Sea to his presumed death. We might witness Peggy fulfilling that promise.

3. Hawkeye loses his family?

The man we know as Clint Barton will not be Hawkeye in Endgame. We do see a shot of him teaching his daughter (Kate Bishop) the skill of archery, and the next shot has him in Japan, in a new identity. He might not call it Ronin as in comics, but similarities are genuine. It is fittingly Black Widow who meets with him. And we can now safely assume that he lost his family as a result of Thanos’ snap, and then lost his sense of morality, and became a more ruthless version of himself.

4. White suits confirmed

We have been seeing these strange, space suits for a long while now, in ‘leaked’ images and action figures. But it is true. The (remaining) Avengers will wear these suits to… what? Bring Thanos to justice? Bring back their friends and other half of the universe? Both. We do not know for sure.

Also, where are they going? It is likely not quantum realm, as many thought, but space, though quantum realm will also figure in the film anyhow. Oh, and Tony Stark and Nebula are alive and have joined the Avengers. Thor and Captain Marvel are conspicuous by their absence.

5. Thor and Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers joins the Avengers pretty early in the movie. We know this because during the scene involving Thor and Carol, the hair of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) was still blond, and not the shade of auburn it becomes later in the movie (in other shots involving her). So, do Thor and Carol go on some other quest? It would make sense since they are two almost godlike powerful superheroes who are well-versed with the cosmic side of the MCU. But what is the quest?

Thor is impressed by Carol. He tests her by calling his new weapon Stormbreaker, which whizzes past an unflinching Carol. Their adventures together are going to be interesting, and we cannot wait to see them.

6. Scott Lang wakes up to the Decimation

Scott Lang somehow escapes the quantum realm. He was stuck in it because of the snap, which also resulted in the disappearance of the Pyms. He sees flyers pasted to utility poles, and realises the truth of Thanos’ snap. We also saw him at the end of the first trailer, when he knocked on the door of Avengers HQ, looking too pleased with himself (it was the only bright spot in an otherwise bleak trailer). So, does he come to know something that can reverse the snap? Something in the quantum realm?

7. Where is Thanos?

Thanos, who is responsible for the Decimation, is entirely absent in this trailer. Even in the first trailer, we saw just a glimpse of his gauntleted hand, which was brushing his farm on some faraway planet. Like in the comics, he appears to have escaped to an unnamed planet where he wants to be left alone. The Avengers will finally prove true to their name and avenge the deaths of half of all living beings on earth. But will Thanos be the final villain?

Advertising

Thor almost defeated him all alone, and with Captain Marvel’s arrival, the odds are not in his favour. His Black Order has also ceased to exist, his army of Outriders too, perhaps. So, is he really that much of a threat? And if not, then who will be the new villain? In the comics, Nebula takes the Infinity Gauntlet and becomes the most powerful being in the universe. Will that happen in the movie as well?

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 25.