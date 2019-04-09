Avengers Endgame latest teaser: Captain Marvel explains why she didn’t stop Thanos earlier

The release of Avengers Endgame is only a few weeks away and Marvel has now released a new teaser from the film. Here, we see Bruce Banner, Thor, Steve Rogers, Natasha, James Rhodes and Captain Marvel contemplating what they should do next to bring everyone back.

So far, we have seen different parts of this scene in other teasers. From what we can tell, this scene appears fairly early in the film. Tony Stark is missing here and also the makers had earlier hinted that they would only release promotional material from the first 20 minutes of the film.

Also, Captain Marvel here reveals why she was MIA in Avengers: Infinity War.

Watch the latest teaser of Avengers: Endgame here:

Marvel is protecting every detail of their upcoming film much like they protected Infinity War. The makers have said that this will be the biggest MCU film so far and will mark the end of an era.

Earlier, Joe Russo spoke to indianexpress.com and said, “I think Thanos feels ultimately half of the living creatures would use less resources. His hope would be that they would learn a lesson about resource use. And as they move forward in time, they would have a different experience about how they abused resources before. He felt like he was teaching them a lesson. That the pain of losing would remind them, moving forward, that they need to be more mindful.”

Avengers Endgame is the longest MCU film so far as its runtime stands at 3 hours.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers Endgame releases on April 26.