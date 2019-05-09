James Cameron congratulates Marvel: It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic

Director James Cameron on Thursday congratulated Marvel Studios on the stupendous performance of Avengers: Endgame at the global box office.

Advertising

Endgame is toppling every existing record on its way to the top. And just days ago, it crossed 2.19 billion dollar mark, trumping Cameron’s 1997 mega hit Titanic (2.187 billion dollars) to emerge as the second highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide. Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar (2009) still tops the coveted list at 2.788 billion dollars.

Cameron on Thursday took to Twitter to salute Marvel president Kevin Feige and his team.

“To Kevin and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!” James Cameron wrote on Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame’s worldwide collection currently stands at 2.27 billion dollars, and it seems like the film will soon take down Avatar and emerge as the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Advertising

Also read: Highest grossing movies of all time worldwide: Avengers Endgame occupies 2nd spot

Endgame is the sequel to 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War and is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film picks up after the infamous snap of Thanos that wiped out half the population in the universe, including over a dozen of our superheroes.