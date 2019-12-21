Let’s give Avengers Endgame their moment: James Cameron on Avatar 2 breaking records

James Cameron said he “really enjoyed” the superhero tentpole from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Endgame. James Cameron said he “really enjoyed” the superhero tentpole from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Endgame.

James Cameron says Avengers: Endgame should enjoy its moment under the spotlight but when Avatar 2 comes, he will reclaim the top spot of the highest grossing feature film.

In July, the superhero film became the world’s highest grossing movie by earning USD 2.796 billion at the box office, breaking the long standing record set by Cameron’s films Titanic and Avatar.

“I think it’s a certainty,” Cameron told USA Today about Avatar 2 eventually passing Avengers in theatres.

“But let’s give ‘Endgame’ their moment and let’s celebrate that people are going to the movie theatre,” he added.

Cameron said he “really enjoyed” the superhero tentpole from Marvel Studios but at the same time, he believes the film edged out “Avatar” by “one quarter of a per cent”.

“I don’t want to sound snarky after I took the high road (by offering congratulations). But they beat us by one quarter of a percent. I did the math in my head while driving in this morning. I think accountants call that a rounding error,” he said.

After Endgame surpassed the box office figure of Avatar, Cameron had shared an art photo that showed Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man surrounded by Pandoran woodsprite seeds.

“Oel Ngati Kameie, I see you Marvel Congratulations to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on becoming the new box office king,” the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Avatar 2 will be released by Disney on December 17, 2021, with Avatar 3 arriving on December 22, 2023. There are other sequels in the pipeline provided these two movies work at the box office.

