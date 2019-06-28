Avengers Endgame inches closer to Avatar’s worldwide box office collection

Avengers: Endgame is all set to re-release in US theaters with “a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises” after the end credit. And, this attempt of Marvel Studios might just bridge the gap between the worldwide box office collection of Endgame and James Cameron’s Avatar.

The total worldwide box office collection of Endgame now stands at 2.75 billion dollars. Sci-fi drama Avatar earned 2.78 billion dollars during its run time in theaters back in 2009.

Making the announcement about the re-release, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had said the re-release will have “a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.”

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the movie, is also pumped up about making Avengers: Endgame number one on the box office charts. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared fan art with the caption, “Wanna make history? The #GAME has yet to #END! Avengers rerelease… #AvengersEndgame #TeamStark special thanx @ogpepper on IG.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Get a new re-release on life and make #ENDGAME #1….c’mon, there’s “new stuff” and everything…”

The Russo Brothers helmed Avengers: Endgame was not only a commercial success but also wooed film critics. The Indian Express critic Shalini Langer gave the big MCU finale 4.5 stars and called it the perfect send-off for the original six Avengers.