Avengers Endgame inches closer to Avatar’s global box office haul

Avengers: Endgame is on the verge of breaking another box office record. It has earned 2.69 billion dollars worldwide until now and is just behind James Cameron directorial Avatar’s 2.78 billion dollars (less than 100 million dollars to be precise). All these figures are from Box Office Mojo.

Advertising

In the domestic (North American) market too, it has crossed the 800 million dollar mark to earn 806.55 million dollars. It now trails only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ 936.66 million dollars and is unlikely to even come close to the Star Wars movie.

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is the conclusion to the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It starred Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin among others.

In India, as well, Endgame broke several box office records. It is the highest grossing Hollywood film in the country and also the first to cross the Rs 300 crore and the Rs 350 crore milestones.

Advertising

Avengers: Endgame also received highly positive reviews, with a 94 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer wrote in her four-and-a-half-star review, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”